×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: buddy carter | newsmax | jack smith | donald trump | privacy

Rep. Carter to Newsmax: Jack Smith Probe Violating Americans' Privacy

By    |   Thursday, 30 November 2023 11:48 AM EST

Rep. Buddy Carter, R-Ga., told Newsmax on Thursday that special counsel Jack Smith is violating the privacy rights of “millions of Americans” in his investigation into former President Donald Trump. 

In an interview on “Wake Up America,” Carter was asked about Smith’s search warrant for information pertaining to Trump’s social media account, including information on users who interacted with Trump ahead of the Capitol riot.

Carter said, “This is another example of the [Justice Department] being weaponized by the Biden administration. I mean, what else do you need to know besides the fact that now we have millions of Americans whose privacy rights are being violated by this administration, by the Department of Justice that again has been weaponized … by this administration.”

He added, "This has got to stop. This sets the stage now for Jack Smith, [the] special counsel who is … supposed to be nonpartisan, and it's just ridiculous that we in America are suffering through something like this.”

Carter said, “Jack Smith, go ahead and put my name on there. I've reacted to him before and I continue to react to him, so … if you want to put my name on that list, that’s fine, but this is a violation of our privacy. There’s no question about that and … there’s no room for this in America.”

The Georgia Republican went on to say that Congress will attempt to get the FBI and the Justice Department’s “attention … through their budget.”

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!

  • Find Newsmax channel in your home via cable and satellite systems – More Info Here
  • Watch Newsmax+ on your home TV app or smartphone and watch it anywhere! Try it for FREE -- See More Here: NewsmaxPlus.com

Theodore Bunker | editorial.bunker@newsmax.com

Theodore Bunker, a Newsmax writer, has more than a decade covering news, media, and politics.

© 2023 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsmax-Tv
Rep. Buddy Carter, R-Ga., told Newsmax on Thursday that special counsel Jack Smith is violating the privacy rights of "millions of Americans" in his investigation into former President Donald Trump. In an interview on "Wake Up America," Carter was asked about Smith's search...
buddy carter, newsmax, jack smith, donald trump, privacy
296
2023-48-30
Thursday, 30 November 2023 11:48 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved