Rep. Carter to Newsmax: Jack Smith Probe Violating Americans' Privacy

Rep. Buddy Carter, R-Ga., told Newsmax on Thursday that special counsel Jack Smith is violating the privacy rights of “millions of Americans” in his investigation into former President Donald Trump.

In an interview on “Wake Up America,” Carter was asked about Smith’s search warrant for information pertaining to Trump’s social media account, including information on users who interacted with Trump ahead of the Capitol riot.

Carter said, “This is another example of the [Justice Department] being weaponized by the Biden administration. I mean, what else do you need to know besides the fact that now we have millions of Americans whose privacy rights are being violated by this administration, by the Department of Justice that again has been weaponized … by this administration.”

He added, "This has got to stop. This sets the stage now for Jack Smith, [the] special counsel who is … supposed to be nonpartisan, and it's just ridiculous that we in America are suffering through something like this.”

Carter said, “Jack Smith, go ahead and put my name on there. I've reacted to him before and I continue to react to him, so … if you want to put my name on that list, that’s fine, but this is a violation of our privacy. There’s no question about that and … there’s no room for this in America.”

The Georgia Republican went on to say that Congress will attempt to get the FBI and the Justice Department’s “attention … through their budget.”

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!

Find N ewsmax channel in your home via cable and satellite systems – More Info Here

channel in via cable and satellite systems – Watch Newsmax+ on your home TV app or smartphone and watch it anywhere! Try it for FREE -- See More Here: NewsmaxPlus.com