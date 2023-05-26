×
Rep. Buddy Carter to Newsmax: Negotiators Will Reach Debt Agreement

By    |   Friday, 26 May 2023 03:49 PM EDT

Rep. Buddy Carter, R-Ga., told Newsmax on Friday's "John Bachman Now" that he's "still not concerned about a default" despite the lack of an agreement over the nation's debt.

He said, "I'm very confident that we're going to get this worked out, I have a lot of confidence in the negotiators."

The congressman, who sits on the House Budget Committee, added that "I think [House Speaker] Kevin McCarthy has shown outstanding leadership during this."

Carter went on to say, "We might as well face it: We're probably going to lose the fringes, if you will, on both sides. There's going to be some of the Democrats who will not agree to anything, there will be some of the Republicans who, unless we get everything that we had outlined ... are probably not going to go along with it."

The Georgia Republican also spoke about the HALT Fentanyl Act that the House passed on Thursday with support from about a dozen Democrats.

Carter said the bill will "make permanent" the temporary classification "of fentanyl analogues, the illicit fentanyl, the ones you can't get with a prescription."

He added that this "will help to stem the flow of that drug into this country by increasing the ... sentencing guidelines for the fentanyl, and that will help us, the minimum/maximum sentences that you can have. This will stop it."

