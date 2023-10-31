Rep. Carter to Newsmax: Impeach Mayorkas

Rep. Buddy Carter, R-Ga., told Newsmax on Tuesday that he's in favor of impeaching Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro Mayorkas because of the situation at the southern U.S. border.

Mayorkas testified before the Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee on Tuesday, answering questions about the border and communications between federal agencies and social media companies.

Carter said on "Newsline" that Mayorkas should be impeached for having "failed the American people more so than just about any other secretary that we've had ... his work at the border has been dismal, and at best it has just been awful."

"That border is causing so many problems here, and it would be naive of anyone to think that there aren't terrorists coming across that border with the intention of hurting us."

Carter added: "The number one responsibility of our federal government is to protect our homeland and protect our citizens. We cannot do it with an open border."

Carter also addressed drug trafficking into the U.S.

"First of all, the amount of fentanyl that's coming across that border, that's why we need to secure our border," he said. "Secondly, the amount of fentanyl that's in this country right now, naloxone is one of the tools in our tool chest to fight that and to combat that."

Carter said that his Saving Lives in Schools Act would require that "every school in America" have opioid overdose rescue kits.