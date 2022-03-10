Rep. Buddy Carter to Newsmax: House Had 12 Hours to Read 2,700-Page Spending Bill

House members were given only 12 hours to read over the 2,700-page omnibus spending bill that was passed late Wednesday, Rep. Buddy Carter, R-Ga., lamented to Newsmax on Thursday.

"There's so much waste in there: That's why they didn't want us to read it; they didn't want us to see all the waste that's in there," Carter told "Prime News."

The bill, which totals nearly $1.5 trillion, contains $6.5 billion toward the cost of sending U.S. troops and weapons to Eastern Europe and $6.8 billion toward assisting refugees and providing economic aid to allies, The Associated Press reported.

Democrats used a "procedural trick" of splitting up defense spending and discretionary funding into two separate votes, Carter told host Jenn Pellegrino.

"Now, they both passed, and the reason that the Democrats did this is because they knew that if they included it all in one, they wouldn't be able to get the votes to get it passed," Carter said.

Carter also blamed President Joe Biden for the sharp rise in the price of oil and gas over the last year and discussed the steps needed for America to regain energy independence.

"Vladimir Putin is responsible for the invasion of Ukraine, but Joe Biden is responsible for the rise in gas prices," Carter concluded.

"You need to restart the Keystone XL Pipeline. You need to approve drilling on federal lands. You need to stop this regulatory assault on drilling. You need to convert LNG [liquefied natural gas] plants from import plans to export plans so that we can unleash the energy resources that we have here in America."

