Rep. Buddy Carter to Newsmax: Migrants to Rush the Border When Title 42 Ends

Rep. Buddy Carter, R-Ga., told Newsmax Friday that groups of illegal migrants are gathering and waiting near the southern border to swarm across if the Title 42 public health restriction ends.

"Right now, we're seeing 8,000 to 10,000 [illegal migrant] encounters per week. [Border patrol agents] were telling us that if the Title 42 goes away, you can expect that to jump up to 18,000 to 20,000 just because of that," Carter said during "American Agenda" Friday. "People, groups are already congregating south of the border, waiting on Title 42 to be canceled so that they can come across."

The Texas Tribune reported in May that a federal judge blocked the administration of President Joe Biden from lifting the regulation that allows for illegal migrants to be expelled from the country during the COVID-19 public health emergency.

The regulation started with the administration of former President Donald Trump during the early days of the pandemic and was due to be lifted May 23 until the judge ruled to keep the restriction in place.

Several border states sued to keep Title 42 in place, arguing that lifting it would cause those states to spend money on healthcare, law enforcement, education, and other expenses for the surge of illegals, according to the report.

Carter, who visited the southern border this week, said that construction of Trump's wall at the border, which Biden halted after taking office in January 2021, needs to be completed, and the administration needs to put the "remain in Mexico" policy back in place to deal with the illegal immigration surge, which is estimated to have brought more than 1.3 million illegal migrants into the country.

"What I saw there was what I was hoping not to see, and that is that it's only gotten worse since the last time I was down there," Carter said. "I was down there about a year ago with President Trump. The overcrowding still exists. The overwhelmed border patrol agents [are still there and] the morale is low. They're discouraged, but they're doing yeoman's work. They're doing great work, but they're not doing the work that they were trained for."

Related Stories: