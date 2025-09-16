WATCH TV LIVE

Rep. Carter to Newsmax: Rep. Omar Spews Hate

By    |   Tuesday, 16 September 2025 07:31 PM EDT

Rep. Earl "Buddy" Carter, R-Ga., told Newsmax on Tuesday that Rep. Ilhan Omar, D-Minn., should be ashamed for "hate-spewing" comments she has made about assassinated conservative leader Charlie Kirk.

Carter told "The Chris Salcedo Show" that "obviously, Omar is nothing more than a hate-spewing politician."

He described Omar's comments as inexcusable.

"The words that she used to describe Charlie Kirk: a terrorist, a reprehensible human, equating him with Dr. Frankenstein, who was shot by his own monster, those are not words of a serious lawmaker," Carter said.

Omar cannot be considered a serious representative of her district, he said.

"Those are hate-filled words of a hate-spewing politician — someone who does not need to be serving on a committee in Congress."

Carter, who is running next year to unseat Sen. Jon Ossoff, a Democrat, has introduced a resolution in the House to prevent Omar from having committee assignments.

He said such posts should be reserved for representatives who display a serious attitude toward their work, "not for hate-spewing politicians like Ilhan Omar. We need to make sure that we don't tolerate this. We've got to stand up to this, no matter how often it happens, how many times it happens."

He said he is asking other members of the House to support his plan, similar to that of Rep. Nancy Mace, R-S.C.

"We have to dispute this," Carter said. "And we have to make sure that this is not just overlooked."

Jim Mishler

Jim Mishler, a seasoned reporter, anchor and news director, has decades of experience covering crime, politics and environmental issues.

Tuesday, 16 September 2025 07:31 PM
