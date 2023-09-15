Rep. Carter to Newsmax: Biden Impeachment Inquiry 'Makes Perfect Sense'

An impeachment inquiry into President Joe Biden "makes perfect sense," says Rep. Buddy Carter, R-Ga.

"It's evidence based, it's logical and it's constitutionally required," Carter said Friday during an appearance on Newsmax's "Chris Salcedo Show."

"We have a responsibility in Congress to research this, to rid our government of corruption and the Biden family is one of the most corrupt families to ever occupy the White House and we know that now thanks to the work of these committees and this will come out in the inquiry," he added.

The point of view of some Republicans that there is no evidence Joe Biden did anything wrong is "neither accurate nor sustainable," said Carter.

"What we have discovered through the efforts of the [House] Oversight Committee under the leadership of Jamie Comer, of the [House] Judiciary Committee under Jim Jordan and Ways and Means under Jason Smith, we've been presented with enough evidence that the speaker has decided to start in the inquiry, and I applaud him for that. That's what should happen."

House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, D-Calif., earlier this week announced that House Republicans were launching an official impeachment inquiry after months of investigations of his son Hunter Biden's foreign business dealings.

Republicans have accused Biden of profiting from his son's business dealings while serving as vice president between 2009 and 2017.

According to the House Oversight Committee, Biden met with some of Hunter's business partners during this time and allowed his son to travel with him on official overseas trips.

Devon Archer, a business associate of Hunter Biden, told the committee that Hunter Biden sought to create "an illusion of access to his father" and put his father on the phone with foreign associates "maybe 20 times" over the course of about 10 years.

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!