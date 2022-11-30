Rep. Buddy Carter to Newsmax: Walker Will Win in Georgia

Herschel Walker will win Georgia's runoff race for the U.S. Senate, judging by the record turnouts at the polls for early voting this past weekend, Rep. Buddy Carter said on Newsmax on Wednesday.

"We've had record turnouts of over 200,000 people the first weekend of Saturday," the Georgia Republican told Newsmax's "Wake Up America," adding that his wife stood in line for 2 ½ hours to vote Tuesday as people are turning out because they have confidence in the state's Election Integrity Act.

"Not only that, but Republicans, as well as Democrats, learned an important lesson two years ago when we had the runoff with these Senate races," said Carter. "People didn't show up [but] you have got to show up. You've got to get your voters out."

Walker's momentum against incumbent Democrat Sen. Raphael Warnock is "peaking right now," Carter added. "He's going to be the next senator from the state of Georgia."

Meanwhile, President Joe Biden and former President Donald Trump aren't in Georgia campaigning, but many others are, including former President Barack Obama and Sen. Joni Ernst, but Carter said he doesn't think it will make a difference.

"As far as Republicans go, they understand Raphael Warnock is one of the most liberal members of the United States Congress, and he does not represent the values of the average Georgian," said Carter. "That's why we need Herschel Walker, a conservative who will represent the values of our state. We don't need people from other states coming in telling us how to vote. We know how to vote."

Carter also commented on the Biden administration's move clearing the way for Chevron to resume pumping oil in Venezuela, saying that the president is "bowing to the demands of dictators and going and begging them to pump more oil."

Further, the oil from other countries is not as clean as what is produced in the United States, Carter said, calling on the government to "unleash our energy potential" and to stop depending on adversarial dictatorships.

"This president just does not get it," said Carter. "He does not understand. We have cleaner oil here. It would be more self-sufficient for us to pump our own oil."

Carter also discussed the upcoming elections for speaker of the House and insisted that current Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy will be elected, even if there is a "lot of chatter" indicating there may be trouble.

"We're going to have another Rules Committee meeting, and that means that we're going to be adopting rules for our conference," Carter said. "I do think that these members who are holding out ... is because they want to see more committee assignments with their peers and with those who think along the same lines they do. And they want to see some more rules."

