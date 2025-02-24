Rep. Carter to Newsmax: 'Confident' GOP Will Pass Budget Bill

Rep. Buddy Carter, R-Ga., who sits on the House Budget Committee, told Newsmax on Monday that he's "confident" that House Republicans can stick together and pass the "big, beautiful bill" requested by President Donald Trump to fund his administration's priorities.

"The budget reconciliation resolution was passed out of the budget committee with a unanimous vote of all the Republicans on that committee, and many of them are budget hawks, I might add," Carter said on "Wake Up America." "That was significant. This is a good bill that we're putting before Congress this week and I think it's going to pass. … It's going to unleash American energy dominance.

"It's going to make sure we secure the border. It's going to increase our national security. It does all the things we need it to do but, most importantly, it will extend the tax cuts that were so very successful during the first Trump administration. If we don't do that, we'll have the highest tax increase that we've ever had in this country."

Congress is facing a March 14 deadline to pass a budget reconciliation bill to keep the government funded and functioning. The Senate passed a budget bill on Friday that promotes Trump's immigration, energy, and defense policies, but does not include an extension of his 2017 tax cuts.

Carter, reminded about the struggles House Republicans have faced in the past in trying to get the GOP's various factions to come to a consensus, said he believes the conference "can get everybody together."

"I do think that we're going to make sure that we don't shut the government down and that we continue on," he said. "It may be a short-term CR [continuing resolution], I don't know yet, but I do think that we're going to get this done. I'm very confident in our ability to stay together and our ability to make sure that we forward the Trump administration's policies."

Carter also said he's baffled by the hostility his Democrat colleagues have shown to the cost-cutting measures recommended by the Department of Government Efficiency to reduce the size of the federal bureaucracy.

"This is taxpayers' money," he said. "It's Democrats', it's Republicans' money. It's all of our money, and I applaud [DOGE Chair] Elon Musk and what they're doing. They're using 21st-century technology to check on a bloated bureaucracy, which is what we need to be doing.

"When you identify waste, fraud, and abuse, that helps everyone, whether you're a Republican or Democrat, whether you're rich, whether you're middle income, it doesn't matter. It helps all of us to have a more efficient government."

