Rep. Buddy Carter to Newsmax: Science of Roe v. Wade Is 'Outdated'

The science of pregnancy and abortion has evolved since Roe v. Wade was ruled on by the Supreme Court in January 1973, and the precedent is at least "outdated," according to Rep. Buddy Carter, R-Ga., on Newsmax.

"Roe v. Wade is outdated," Carter told Wednesday's "Prime News" with Jenn Pellegrino. "Since that time, we have had scientific advances that have told us more about the humanity of the unborn child. We now know — as we didn't know before — we now know that at six weeks, you can have a heartbeat. We know at 15 weeks that child sucks their thumb — that they have eye sockets and eyebrows — and that most importantly, they can feel pain.

"All that leads us to have to overturn this, and I cannot applaud the Supreme Court enough for what they've done here."

The Supreme Court leak this week of a potential decision to overrule Roe v. Wade is as egregious as the outdated nature of the legal precedent on abortion rights, too, and must be thoroughly investigated, Carter told Pellegrino.

"This is a breach of confidence here," he said. "We cannot have Supreme Court justices making opinions based on intimidation and fear. That's not the way that this can work. So, as far as the leak goes, this is very, very serious, and it should be investigated."

Carter also denounced media outlets and online sources spreading information on at-home abortion medicine that can be purchased off the internet.

"It is dangerous and it should not be done," Carter continued. "I cannot encourage people enough. Please don't follow these directions. Don't do this."

Carter, pharmacist by trade, warned against trusting sources and pills over the internet.

"I would encourage people: Please don't take any medicine in anything unless you get it from a pharmacist that you trust and someone that you know — don't take anything you get off the internet," Carter said. "With all the problems we get with fentanyl in our society right now coming across that southern border — and drugs are laced with fentanyl — you never know what you're going to be getting over the internet. This is very, very dangerous."

While Democrats and President Joe Biden are attempting to make abortion the No. 1 voting issue in the November midterms, the administration cannot obscure its failings on the economy, immigration, public safety, Afghanistan, and Russia, Carter concluded.

"Inflation, the border, crime — all of those things — foreign affairs, they are the issues that people care about," he said. "Abortion will play a role in this election, upcoming election, but I think that people understand that this is the right decision. That it should be the decision left up to the states — that the federal government, that unelected judges should not be dictating what should be done.

"It should be done by the citizens. They are the ones who should be making these kind of decisions."

