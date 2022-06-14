Rep. Buddy Carter to Newsmax: Gas Prices, Inflation Will Lead to GOP Sweep

The nation's inflation and gas prices are out of control, and that will mean a Republican sweep in this fall's elections, as Americans need relief, Rep. Buddy Carter, R-Ga., told Newsmax.

"There's no question about it, these are kitchen table issues," Carter told Tuesday's "National Report." "I hold my breath when I go to the gas station. I'm hoping when I fill up my tank it can stay under $100. Most of the time, it doesn't. It's over $100 to fill up with a tank of gas."

Inflation, Carter added, has gone up higher in the past 12 months than it has at any point since 1981, and will cost the average family $5,000 extra out of pocket.

"It's just out of control, and I think it's going to result in a Republican win this fall," he continued. "What we want to see right now is some relief for Americans."

Meanwhile, the Biden administration is pointing to the latest jobs reports and calling the situation an economic boom, and Carter said that shows the White House is "tone-deaf."

"They don't get it," he said. "You've got too many dollars chasing too few products right now, hence we've got inflation at record highs. The American Rescue Plan is the reason we have inflation right now. It is one of the primary reasons."

The administration started a "war on fossil fuels" from the first day President Joe Biden took office, and that has further driven inflation to new heights, Carter added.

The congressman said if he was advising the White House, the priority would be to get gas prices down now, and that will require investment in energy infrastructure to show the oil and gas industry that the government is committed.

"They're not going to increase their pumping only to get us through this and then have the rug pulled out from underneath them," Carter said. "You need to make sure that we've got the Keystone XL pipeline back in production.

"All these things would lead to lower gas prices. You get gas prices down."

