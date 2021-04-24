Rep. Buddy Carter to Newsmax TV: Biden's New Deal Hurts Poor Most

The Democrats' infrastructure plan based on raising taxes is going to "destroy our economy" and disproportionately impact lower-income Americans, according to Rep. Buddy Carter, R-Ga., on Newsmax TV.

"Everyone agrees, Democrats and Republicans alike agree: We need better infrastructure in this country; however, what the Democrats are offering with the Biden plan is nothing more than a radical left-wing agenda, pushing and trying to appease the left wing of his party," Carter told Saturday's "The Count," denouncing the $2.3 trillion Biden administration plan as having been born out of the Green New Deal proposed by Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., and Sen. Ed Markey, D-Mass.

"AOC and Sen. Ed Markey when they've introduced this Green New Deal and everything that they're trying to achieve there, it's not going to do nothing except for raise taxes to a point where it will destroy our economy as well as destroying jobs.

"And we can least afford that, especially at this point."

The $568 billion Republican counter proposal for infrastructure is far more "reasonable and affordable," Carter told host Heather Childers.

"Keep in mind that what the Democrats are proposing and what the Green New Deal especially proposes is going to penalize lower-income people the most," Carter added to Childers. "There's no question about that. They're the ones that are going to suffer. They are the ones who are going to have to pay higher energy bills, so we have to keep that in mind."

Energy needs to be cost effective to work, no matter what form it comes in, Carter noted.

"Look, I'm old enough to remember the late 70s when we were depending on other countries for our energy needs," Carter said. "And we have now achieved energy dominance, not only energy independence, but energy dominance in the world. We're exporting energy now. We should be proud of that. And we are proud of that.

"Look, I believe in climate change. I believe the climate is changing. I recognize that I represent the entire coast of Georgia. I've seen sea level rises. We need to address that we need to address it through adaptation, mitigation, and innovation."

