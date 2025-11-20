Rep. Buddy Carter to Newsmax: Trump Right on Obamacare

Rep. Buddy Carter, R-Ga., told Newsmax on Thursday he supports President Donald Trump's suggestion that Obamacare patients should be able to buy their own insurance.

Appearing on "Wake Up America," Carter strongly endorsed Trump's proposal to allow Americans to directly purchase their own insurance rather than funnel federal subsidies through insurance companies.

Drawing on his background as a business owner, Carter said he once shifted his employees to a stipend-based system and saw positive results.

However, he stressed that such assistance should come in the form of vouchers, not cash, to ensure it is used specifically for insurance.

"I do agree with the principle that the president is proposing here," he told co-hosts Sharla McBride and Marc Lotter. "I think it's a great idea."

Carter said Democrats' push to extend costly Obamacare subsidies proves the program is failing.

"The Democrats have ruined healthcare," he said. "We need a restart."

Carter also addressed other key issues dominating Capitol Hill, including the fallout from the newly released Jeffrey Epstein files, and the ongoing government funding fight.

Carter said Democrats are scrambling to manage the political blowback after pushing for the Epstein documents to be made public, a move he argues has now "backfired" on them.

"This is nothing more than a distraction," Carter said, adding that Democrats are trying to divert attention from what he called the "Schumer–Ossoff shutdown" — as in Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., and Georgia Sen. Jon Ossoff — that he says inflicted "unnecessary pain" on American families and military service members.

Carter praised both Trump and Congress for supporting full transparency, noting that all but one lawmaker voted to release the files.

Carter predicted Democrats will face uncomfortable questions as more details emerge, pointing to former President Bill Clinton's flights on the disgraced financier Epstein's jet and past Epstein donations to Democrat causes.

"All of this together, I think, is going to backfire on them," he said.

The congressman also expressed disappointment that the House failed to censure Del. Stacey Plaskett, D-V.I., after revelations that she exchanged messages with Epstein during a 2019 hearing.

Carter, who voted in favor of censure, said members of Congress must be held to a "higher standard," regardless of party. He rejected speculation that GOP leaders cut a deal to protect Rep. Cory Mills, R-Fla., calling such an arrangement "very, very disappointing" if true.

Turning to budget negotiations, Carter said he believes Republicans can avoid another government shutdown unless Democrats "play their games" again.

He voiced confidence in House Appropriations Chair Tom Cole, R-Okla., but acknowledged not all 12 spending bills are likely to pass on time.

Still, he said, Congress can rely on additional continuing resolutions and minibuses if necessary to keep the government operating.

