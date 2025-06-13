Rep. Buddy Carter to Newsmax: Trump Handled Iran 'Masterfully'

Rep. Buddy Carter, R-Ga., told Newsmax on Friday that President Donald Trump "masterfully" negotiated with Iran despite the failure to reach an agreement on the country's nuclear program, leading to strikes by Israel against Iran overnight.

Israel in the early morning on Friday launched a wave of strikes targeting Iran's nuclear program and military leaders after several rounds of negotiations between the U.S. and Iran failed to produce a nuclear peace agreement.

Trump posted on Truth Social following the attacks by Israel against Iran that he "gave Iran chance after chance to make a deal" but failed to broker an agreement. He previously said that he didn't "want them [Israel] going in because that would blow" a potential deal.

Carter said on Newsmax's "Wake Up America," that Trump "has done his part" to negotiate with Iran, adding that Trump told Iran, "'Look, you're not going to have a nuclear weapon. You're not going to have the ability to enrich uranium. The world is not going to stand for that.'"

Carter added, "President Trump has made it abundantly clear to Iran that that's not going to happen and he's made it clear also they need to get to the peace table. If they don't do those two things, bad things are going to happen and now bad things are happening."

The congressman said, "Donald Trump has handled this masterfully, and Iran needs to listen. They need to understand the world is not going to let them have a nuclear weapon. They're not going to let them enrich uranium like this. We're not going to stand for it."

When asked about criticism that Trump has received from some of his supporters, including Georgia GOP Rep. Marjorie Taylor-Greene, who fear the U.S. could be drawn into a war with Iran, Carter said, "the United States didn't have anything to do with" the attack on Iran.

"This is Israel," he said. "The U.S. was not involved in this at all. But again, the leader of the free world, Donald Trump, has made it abundantly clear of what Iran needs to do. They're not listening, and he has made it clear to them, if you don't listen, bad things are going to happen. Now, bad things are happening. But ... this was Israel. This was not the U.S. that took part in this."

GET TODAY NEWSMAX+:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America with more than 30 million people watching!

Reuters Institute reports NEWSMAX is one of the top news brands in the U.S.

You need to watch NEWSMAX today.

Get it with great shows from Rob Schmitt, Greta Van Susteren, Greg Kelly, Carl Higbie, Rob Finnerty – and many more!

Find the NEWSMAX channel on your cable system – Go Here Now

BEST OFFER:

Sign up for NEWSMAX+ and get NEWSMAX, our streaming channel NEWSMAX2 and our military channel World at War.

Find hundreds of shows, movies and specials.

Even get Jon Voight's special series and President Trump's comedy programs and much more!

Watch NEWSMAX+ on your smartphone or home TV app.

Watch NEWSMAX anytime, anywhere!

Start your FREE trial now: NewsmaxPlus.com