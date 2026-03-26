Rep. Buddy Carter to Newsmax: DHS Funding Stalemate 'Ridiculous'

Rep. Buddy Carter, R-Ga., on Thursday criticized Democrats over stalled funding for the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) during an appearance on Newsmax's "Ed Henry The Big Take," calling the situation "ridiculous" and announcing he would forgo his congressional salary in protest.

Carter's remarks come amid an ongoing funding dispute that has left some DHS-related personnel, including Transportation Security Administration (TSA) agents, working without pay.

While employees continue receiving pay stubs, he noted, the checks currently reflect zero compensation.

"I'm going to donate my salary during the time that these DHS-paid agents, the TSA agents, are not being paid," Carter said.

"They're getting a paycheck, but it's got a zero on the pay stub on it. This is ridiculous."

Democrats have been refusing to fund the DHS as they demand changes to rein in President Donald Trump's immigration enforcement operations. Trump, during an event at the White House, warned he would step in if Congress failed to act.

The Senate came to a standstill, and senators, ready to leave town for their own spring break, prepared to stay all night to reach a deal.

The shutdown of funding for DHS, now in its 41st day, has resulted in travel disruptions, missed paychecks, and even warnings of airport closures. TSA workers are coming up on their second missed paycheck Friday, with thousands refusing to show up for work.

Carter emphasized the strain on frontline security workers, arguing that financial uncertainty is compounding the already high-pressure nature of their jobs.

TSA agents, he said, are being asked to maintain national security standards under increasingly difficult conditions.

"They're already under stress as it is. It's a stressful job. Now they're being put under even more stress at a time when we need them the most," Carter said.

He pointed to broader national security concerns, including heightened tensions abroad and increased terrorism alerts, as reasons Congress should act swiftly to ensure DHS funding is secured.

"At a time when we are in a conflict with Iran, at a time when terrorism watch is up, we need to be more careful in making sure that our airlines are safe," Carter said.

Carter placed blame on Democrats for the impasse, singling out Sen. Jon Ossoff, D-Ga., and accusing members of the party of prioritizing other issues over public safety.

"Here we have Democrats like Jon Ossoff, who are putting the American people and the safety of the American people below terrorists and illegal immigrants," Carter said.

The funding dispute reflects broader partisan divisions in Washington over immigration policy and federal spending priorities.

Republicans have pushed for stricter border measures as part of any DHS funding agreement, while Democrats have resisted certain provisions, leading to a stalemate.

As negotiations continue, Carter said lawmakers should focus on ensuring that essential personnel are compensated and that national security operations remain uninterrupted.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

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