Rep. Carter to Newsmax: Republicans Just Want Transparency from FCC on Conservative Deplatforming

Rep. Buddy Carter, R-Ga., says he prepared a resolution seeking documents from the Biden administration on deplatforming cable networks because Republicans want transparency.

"What we're trying to do, of course, is to have transparency," Carter said Wednesday during an appearance on Newsmax TV's "Chris Salcedo Show."

"What's wrong with transparency, particularly at the FCC? I mean, if we're trying to fight political corruption here and we want to make sure there's not political censorship and simply by doing that we're just asking for transparency at the FCC and asking for freedom of speech, I don't think there's any reason why we shouldn't see that.

"What we've seen across the country is the suppression of conservative voices, of conservative channels, and we want to make sure that there are no documents out there that the FCC might be trying to hide."

Carter also slammed Democratic lawmakers' response to immigrants sent to sanctuary cities by Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott and New York Attorney General Letitia James' announcement of a lawsuit against former President Donald Trump, his companies and his children.

"What we see here is nothing more than the liberal media falling victim to political stunts," Carter said.

"(James) has got a failed campaign and she's just trying to divert attention from the violent crime in New York City to try and look at the Trump family and this is nothing more than a ploy by her. And what Gov. Abbott has done, what Gov. DeSantis has done, I applaud them for that because they have brought attention to the problem here," said Carter.

On the Federal Reserve's hiking of interest rates by 75 basis points Wednesday, Carter said the U.S. needs to stop spending money.

Republicans, he said, "are not going to stand by. We're going to cut this spending. We're going to make sure we are not adding fuel to the fire. This inflation acceleration act that was just passed by the Democrats in a partisan vote — that's the worst thing that could be done right now. We need to stop the spending. We need to make sure we're doing no harm."

