Rep. Buddy Carter to Newsmax: Dems Reason Illegals 'Killing Our Citizens'

Rep. Buddy Carter, R-Ga., said told Newsmax on Monday that Democrats have hurt the country so badly, they should be held liable for the deaths of Americans.

"They are responsible for what is happening here," Carter said on "Wake Up America." "Their policies that they have supported in the past have resulted in illegal aliens coming across that border, killing our citizens.

"They should be held responsible for all of those things."

Carter also responded to a weekend rally held by Georgia's top two Democrats, Sens. Jon Ossoff and Raphael Warnock, drumming up their supporters to stand up against what Ossoff described as the Trump administration trying to "poison our democracy."

Carter said they're out of touch.

"Here we have two senators from the state of Georgia who both voted against prohibiting men to participate in women's sports, even though 73% of Georgians agree with that," he said. "They voted against it. They are out of touch."

The congressman said he's not spending a lot of time looking at a potential run for the Senate.

Carter said the midterm elections will be tough on Democrats.

"I will tell you they have no direction whatsoever," he said. "All they know to do right now is 'whatever Donald Trump does we're gonna do the opposite. We're just gonna throw bombs, and we're just gonna try to blow it up.'

"That is all they're doing. They're not leading. All they're doing is just simply trying to disrupt things."

