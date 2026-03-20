Rep. Buddy Carter to Newsmax: Dems Will 'Pay a Price' for Shutdown

Democrats will "pay a price" in the midterms for the partial government shutdown, Rep. Buddy Carter, R-Ga., told Newsmax on Friday, warning that the standoff is putting U.S. safety at risk while exposing deep divisions within the Democratic Party.

Speaking on "Wake Up America Early," Carter blasted Democrats for what he described as prioritizing political agendas over national security, particularly during an ongoing conflict with Iran and heightened global tensions.

"Yes, they will pay a price," Carter said. "They'll pay a price at voting booths come November. There's no question about that."

The shutdown has already affected more than 100,000 Department of Homeland Security employees, Carter said, including Transportation Security Administration officers, Secret Service personnel, and Coast Guard members deployed overseas.

Many received paychecks with zero pay, raising concerns about morale and operational readiness.

"At a time when we are at war and facing serious threats, Democrats are leaving Americans vulnerable," Carter said, accusing lawmakers such as Sen. Jon Ossoff, D-Ga., of putting "illegal immigrants and terrorists above the safety of the American people."

The Georgia congressman also pointed to growing divisions within Democrat ranks on foreign policy.

During the segment, host Alex Kraemer highlighted remarks from Rep. Josh Gottheimer, D-N.J., who acknowledged Iran's long-standing hostility toward the U.S., including its pursuit of nuclear weapons and involvement in attacks on Americans.

Carter praised those comments as "straightforward," arguing they reflect a broader realization among some Democrats that the threat from Iran cannot be ignored.

"This president is finally addressing a threat that has existed for 47 years," Carter said. "When you have a country chanting 'death to America' and with American blood on its hands, we have to take action."

The remarks come as the Trump administration and lawmakers on both sides of the aisle continue to debate the appropriate response to Iran's actions in the Middle East.

Recent reporting has highlighted bipartisan concern about Tehran's nuclear ambitions and regional aggression, even as Democrats remain divided on broader strategy.

Carter also addressed domestic priorities, urging swift passage of the SAVE America Act, which would require proof of citizenship to vote in federal elections.

He called the measure "common-sense legislation" that is widely supported by voters.

"Our democracy is at risk if we don't get this passed," Carter said.

Looking ahead, Carter expressed confidence that Republicans will not only maintain control of Congress but expand their majorities, citing an improving economy and what he described as President Donald Trump's decisive leadership.

"As things get better, the American people are going to recognize it," Carter said. "We're going to grow our majorities."

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