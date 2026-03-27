Rep. Buddy Carter to Newsmax: Dems Playing Politics With DHS Deal

Rep. Buddy Carter, R-Ga., on Newsmax Friday lashed out at Democrats after the Senate advanced a bill that could end the ongoing partial government shutdown, saying, "This could have been solved weeks ago."

The shutdown, which began Feb. 14, has stretched more than a month, disrupting airport security operations and leaving thousands of federal workers without pay.

In an interview with "Wake Up America," Carter sharply criticized Democrats over the impasse, saying the standoff could have been avoided.

"Well, it's very frustrating because I will tell you this could have been solved weeks ago," Carter said.

"And the pain that has been inflicted on the American people would not have been necessary. And I don't think they're going to forget this anytime soon."

The Senate has advanced a funding bill for the Department of Homeland Security that excludes Immigration and Customs Enforcement and Customs and Border Protection, setting up a high-stakes vote in the House as lawmakers race to end the shutdown.

The legislation, approved early Friday, would fund most DHS operations through September but leaves out key immigration enforcement agencies at the center of a bitter partisan dispute.

Carter said he encountered frustration from travelers during the shutdown's impact on airports.

"Listen, I've been in the airport all weekend. I can tell you people were upset," he said.

"They were upset about what was going on there, and they were blaming Congress. And specifically, they're blaming the Democrats."

Carter added, "However you want to frame this, it gets back to the fact that the Democrats … have been putting illegal immigrants and terrorists in front of the safety of the American people."

Democrats have pushed to exclude ICE and CBP funding amid demands for reforms following controversial enforcement incidents, while Republicans have sought to restore funding through separate legislation.

Despite previously opposing any deal that did not fully fund ICE, Carter said he will support the current measure.

"I will vote for it," he said. "I think that the president [Donald Trump] has negotiated the best deal that he can and that the administration has done the best that they can, and we will get this done eventually."

Carter argued that ICE funding would be addressed separately.

"We're OK there," he said, referencing prior appropriations. "But at the same time, we need to get this done; we need to stop playing politics."

The House vote comes as newly sworn-in DHS Secretary Markwayne Mullin takes over leadership of the agency amid the crisis.

"I think he'll do great," Carter said. "I don't think anyone is better suited to serve in this position … he's going to do an outstanding job."

Looking ahead, Carter emphasized the importance of passing additional legislation, including election security measures.

"The SAVE [America] Act has got to be passed," he said. "Look, 80% of Americans want that … the freedom to choose our leaders and to have a secure election, this is what the SAVE Act is going to make sure."

The House is expected to vote on the Senate measure later Friday, though its fate remains uncertain, as some conservatives push for broader immigration and election provisions before backing the deal.

If approved, the bill would mark the most significant step yet toward ending the DHS funding standoff, with negotiations over ICE and CBP expected to continue separately.

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