Rep. Carter to Newsmax: Americans Don't Buy 'Bidenomics'

Americans aren't buying the rosy picture the Biden administration is painting about the economy since President Joe Biden took office, Rep. Buddy Carter said on Newsmax on Thursday.

"Even CNN did a poll that showed that two-thirds of Americans are not happy with the economy at all," the Georgia Republican said on Newsmax's "Wake Up America." "Core inflation is up 4.8% and the average American has lost over $10,000 a year from their income as a result of inflation."

Further, the administration is trying to tout the nation's inflation rate of 3%, said Carter.

"Well, it was 1.7% when you took office," he said. "Now it's 3% and we're supposed to be happy about that? Give me a break."

Carter added that much of what's happening with the economy is "self-inflicted by this administration," including how on "day one, they declared war on fossil fuels."

The result has been higher gas prices, which has also brought about higher inflation and increased interest rates, and that has resulted "in the mess that we have in our economy right now," Carter said.

Carter said he believes climate change is real but cyclical. In response, he said there must be a decrease in carbon emissions, but not in choices.

"That's why we need an all-of-the-above type energy strategy," said Carter.

However, he said Americans do not "get the credit we deserve for decreasing carbon emissions like we have, particularly in the fossil fuel industry."

"I tell those guys all the time, you need to do a better job of touting what you've done," Carter said. "We've decreased carbon emissions more in the United States of America over the last decade than the next 12 countries combined, while still growing our economy. We should be taking credit for that."



Carter said the Biden administration doesn't understand that the problem with emissions is global, not solely in the U.S.

"China is the worst polluter in the world, worse than all the other countries put together," said Carter. "I'm a member of the Conservative Climate Caucus. We went over to Europe, and what we realized and what we saw in Europe is that they've allowed their policies to get ahead of their innovation."

As a result, the European countries wanted to rely on solar and wind power, closed their nuclear plants, and quit relying on natural gas, and "then all of a sudden they had problems," said Carter.

"Some of it was a result of Ukraine, but now what have they done?" he said. "They've gone back to coal. That makes no sense whatsoever."

