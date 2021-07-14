Buddy Carter to Newsmax: 'Radical Democrats' Ruined Baseball

Rep. Buddy Carter, R-Ga., told Newsmax on Wednesday that "radical Democrats … have ruined" baseball after the Major League moved the All-Star Game out of his home state in response to its recently-passed voting law.

Carter said on "National Report" that "first of all, I love baseball. I've loved baseball all my life. However, the radical Democrats like Stacey Abrams and [Sen.] Raphael Warnock and [President] Joe Biden and the corporations have ruined our favorite pastime, our favorite American pastime, and I've been fighting these radical Democrats in Congress along with [former President Donald Trump] for years now, and we're going to continue to do that."

He added, "We got to keep in mind, I'm just not going to sit down and take this lying down. And this is just ridiculous what the corporations have done. Think about it: the economic impact that this has had by moving the All-Star game from the state of Georgia elsewhere had $100 million economic impact on our state, and who did it hurt the most? It hurt the small businesses, many of them minority businesses. It hurt them. And it hurt all of us in the state of Georgia, all because these woke corporations, all because these radical Democrats spread misinformation, misinformation about an election integrity bill that actually in the state of Georgia made voting easier and cheating harder."

Carter said, "it's just hypocritical that these Major League Baseball executives, in their ivory towers in New York, made this decision when in reality, the voting regulations in the state of Georgia are better and actually make it easier to vote then they are in New York state, in New Jersey, and Delaware, even the home state of the president here.

"Keep in mind one other thing," Carter continued, "two days before Major League Baseball announced that the All-Star game was going to be moved out of the state of Georgia, Stacey Abrams penned an op-ed in the USA Today that said, ‘boycotts work.’ That was the first two words, ‘boycotts work,’ and now she wants to say I never wanted to move the baseball game, the All-Star game out of Georgia.

The Georgia Republican said, "Well thanks, Stacey, thanks Raphael Warnock, thanks, Joe Biden. All this misinformation you've spread about the Georgia election integrity act has resulted in $100 million economic impact."

Note: See Newsmax TV now carried in more than 100 million U.S. homes, on DirecTV Ch. 349, Dish Network Ch. 216, Xfinity Ch. 1115, Spectrum, U-verse Ch. 1220, FiOS Ch. 615, Frontier Ch. 115, Optimum Ch. 102, Cox cable, Suddenlink Ch. 102, Mediacom Ch. 277, AT&T TV Ch 349, FUBO and major OTT platforms like Roku, YouTube, Xumo, Pluto and most smart TV’s including Samsung+, Sony, LG, Vizio and more – Find All Systems that Carry Newsmax – Click Here