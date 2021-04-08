Rep. Ted Budd to Newsmax TV: Infrastructure Bill a Trojan Horse for Green New Deal

It is no secret that the Biden Administration's proposed ‘infrastructure’ bill not so surreptitiously incorporates ‘green’ solutions to America’s problems.

Rep. Ted Budd, R-NC appeared on Thursday’s edition of “American Agenda” on Newsmax TV and had this to say about Biden’s proposed bill which includes Green New Deal infrastructure expenditures, “I mean it is a Trojan horse for the Green New Deal.” Rep. Budd, added, “Well, we see the same pattern of calling it one thing, but yet it being quite another. I mean, this is $2.3 trillion of so-called infrastructure. But this is not your father's Oldsmobile. This is not infrastructure like we know it. I think 6% of this plan actually deals with bridges and roads,” he said.

The left have made it noticeably clear that they are building climate change into every program and every initiative that they’re putting forward, including within the American Jobs Act. “I mean, we're seeing subsidies for electric cars. Fine, if you want to drive a Tesla, you can afford it, but I don't think taxpayers should pay for somebody else to drive it.” he told the hosts, “We're seeing retrofitting homes for $213 billion, and it just goes on and on, $100 billion to decarbonize the grid; this is the Green New Deal and essentially, like I said before, it is a Trojan horse.”

Normally, support for infrastructure is a bipartisan issue with agreement from both sides. But since only 6 percent of the money going toward it, it is a dangling carrot get the rest of the bill approved. “But right now, this is they give you a little bit of bait,” Budd said, “I hope that there are no Republicans that take this bait, because it's simply a way for them to get their nose under the tent of the camel to bring in the green new deal.”

“There’s more in here that has nothing to do with the infrastructure than with infrastructure, so please don't take the bait,” he added, “this is more of the radical left agenda.”

For example, decarbonizing the grid should not be called infrastructure, Budd argued. “You can't do decarbonizing the grid as part of infrastructure. If you want to do an energy package, we can vote up or down on that, but let's not call it infrastructure when it has nothing to do with it.”

