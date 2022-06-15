Rep. Ken Buck: Biden and Dems Creating 'Scary World' of Big Tech Censorship

Rep. Ken Buck, R-Colo., told Newsmax on Wednesday that Democrats and the administration of President Joe Biden are creating a ''scary world'' of censorship though Big Tech social media companies such as Twitter.

''Anybody who disagrees with [Biden and other Democrats] should be censored,'' Buck said on ''Spicer & Co.'' ''That's a scary world that these people are advocating for, and it's one of the reasons why I think that Biden's administration's numbers are so low, people don't trust them to really understand the boundaries of government.''

Buck said that attempts by the Biden administration and Democrats in Congress to censor people from expressing views contrary to their narrative on major social media platforms including Facebook and Twitter, asserting that people are spreading ''disinformation,'' need to be met with more people expressing views, not fewer of them.

''More speech is better than less speech, and the best way to combat disinformation, or false speech, is with true speech,'' he said. ''It isn't by having somebody censor the type of speech that's out there.''

Buck said he could not imagine anyone in the country who believes that the government should control what people say.

''I can't imagine any American thinking that government should control speech,'' he said. ''It hasn't worked in the past in this country when it's been tried, and it certainly doesn't work well in China and other countries.''

Buck said that as a member of the House Judiciary and Energy and Commerce committees, he wants to look at the ways Big Tech companies determine what is allowed on their platforms, and what is restricted.

''The idea that these platforms have [legal] immunity to put things up on their platforms and not be held responsible for those, and then to engage in this kind of biased activity,'' he said. ''Absolutely it will be examined, and we will conduct oversight. And I hope we will move forward with laws that makes sense and make these companies fairer.''

He also said the answer is to have many different versions of these types of companies so that people have choices, and those with different views can feel comfortable using them to express themselves.

''I think one of the challenges we have is to make sure that there are 10 more Twitters that we have, just like we have with cable news,'' he said. ''Just like we have [many] newspapers. We have the variety of sources, so that conservatives and Republicans are comfortable on a new social media platform [in a] competitive market there.''

Buck, who is seeking reelection in Colorado's 4th Congressional District, faces Robert Lewis in the state's June 28 GOP primary.

