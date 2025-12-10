Rep. Steil to Newsmax: Trump Policies Bringing Prices Down

President Donald Trump's second-term agenda, which is aimed at lowering costs for families by expanding domestic energy production, tightening border security, and bringing federal spending under control, is bringing relief from the four "disastrous years" under former President Joe Biden, Rep. Bryan Steil said on Newsmax Wednesday.

"I think President Trump laid it out very well last night," the Wisconsin Republican told Newsmax's "Wake Up America," referring to Trump's Tuesday rally speech in Pennsylvania.

"I think the opportunity here is to make sure Americans understand what we're digging ourselves out of," Steil said. "We had four disastrous years during the Biden administration, in particular, the massive flow of funds that were coming out of the federal government so much so the federal government was paying people not to work."

He said Republicans want to restore what he described as a more sustainable economic footing through work requirements and spending restraint, while focusing especially on energy as a central factor in inflation.

"This is our opportunity to get everything back on track, work requirements for able-bodied, childless adults, unleashing American energy, and getting spending under control," Steil said. "I think the unleashing of American energy, so much of the inflation that we see day in and day out is tied to energy costs."

Steil connected energy prices to common household expenses, including food. He argued consumers face higher costs at the grocery store partly because energy is embedded in production and distribution.

"We know when we go to the grocery store, it's a diesel truck that was in the field, plowing the field, a diesel truck that was bringing those goods to the grocery store," he said. "And it was an electrical cooler that was probably powered by gas or coal, keeping that milk cold."

The discussion also turned to jobs and immigration, with Steil commenting that border enforcement has been a defining achievement so far under Trump.

"Well, this is about helping U.S. citizens move ahead," Steil said, adding that Trump "starts rebuilding the wall, ends catch and release, ends abuse of the parole system, reinstates Stay in Mexico."

Those steps have led to stronger control at the U.S.-Mexico border and should support better job opportunities and wages for U.S. workers, he added.

On food prices and agriculture, Steil addressed Trump's announcement of $12 billion in assistance for farmers, calling it needed near-term support as growers prepare for spring planting and purchases.

"I think it is that kind of short-term relief that provides our farmers the ability to know that they can go back into the fields," he said.

Steil said the longer-term goal is improved trade enforcement so foreign countries buy more U.S. agricultural products and comply with trade rules, arguing prior administrations failed to confront unfair practices, including those by China.

