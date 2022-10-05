Rep. Steil to Newsmax: Sanctions Legislation Targets White House Accountability

Rep. Bryan Steil, whose legislation to increase transparency concerning U.S. sanctions on foreign adversaries unanimously passed the House, told Newsmax on Thursday that the bill is vital to assure accountability to the American people.

"The Biden administration under one party, Democrat Control, continues to be unaccountable to the American people, particularly as it relates to sanctions," the Wisconsin Republican commented on Newsmax's "Wake Up America." "We've got to make sure bad actors aren't using our financial system. Whether it's Iran, Venezuela, or Russia, we've got to hold the line, and the American people deserve to know what's going on with this administration. It's the reason that we need a check."

The legislation requires the executive branch to inform Congress if it waives any sanctions that allow adversaries to use the nation's financial system.

The congressman also on Wednesday discussed the recently released GOP "Commitment to America," and dismissed Democrats' complaints that the plan is not specific.

"It's incredibly specific in saying we need an economy that's strong," said Steil. "What we're going to do is cut reckless spending. We're going to unleash American energy, and we're going to make things affordable for families."

The commitment also points out Republicans will stand with law enforcement by stopping the efforts to defund the police, said Steil.

"We're going to fund the police to make our communities safe, and we're going to make this government accountable like we just talked about," he added. "We can do this. We can put a check on the Biden administration. We're less than five weeks away [from the midterm elections] now, and I think we have an amazing opportunity to take the speaker's gavel away from Nancy Pelosi once and for all. Kevin McCarthy is our next speaker. I think he's going to be a great leader, moving us forward, and truly putting a check on this reckless Biden administration."

Meanwhile, America's debt has surpassed $31 trillion, and Democrats "see no limit" about what they can spend, said Steil.

"Families are getting clobbered because interest rates are going up," he said. "They're going up because inflation is out of control. The way you stop this inflationary environment is to stop reckless spending. They refuse to do that. They saw that at the beginning with $1.9 trillion in wasteful spending coming right out of the gate, then with the $1.2 trillion bloated infrastructure deal."

Then, the Inflation Reduction Act "only lit the fire further," Steil said. "Then they took $400 billion and transferred it from all taxpayers to some of our wealthiest people, doctors, and attorneys to pay off student loans, not doing anything to solve the problem of the high cost of education."

Steil has been on the campaign trail, and he believes that there are people who voted for President Joe Biden who are "waking up and realizing that this administration is nothing like your grandfather's Democrat Party."

Instead, "radical progressives are running the country right now," he said.

"We need an opportunity to go and talk to some of these folks that may have voted the wrong way in the last election and say, 'hey, we have the solutions to the problems that you're facing.'"

