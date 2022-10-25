Rep. Bryan Steil to Newsmax: 'All They Know How to Do Is Spend'

All the Biden administration knows how to do is spend, Rep. Bryan Steil, R-Wis., told Newsmax on Tuesday, adding "all Americans are paying for the reckless policies" coming out of the White House.

"When I talk to folks, they're begging us to block the reckless spending of the Biden administration," Steil told "Spicer & Co." "I was just in Kenosha, Wisconsin, the other day talking to a carpenter who bought a few thousand dollars' worth of tools and has a car loan. He's not getting anything from this. Instead, this burden has been shifted not only to him, but to all taxpayers.

"People are frustrated with this unfair policy from the Biden administration and the reckless spending."

In August, President Joe Biden announced up to $20,000 in student loan forgiveness for federal Pell Grant recipients and up to $10,000 for non-Pell Grant recipients. Borrowers are eligible if their individual income is less than $125,000 or $250,000 for married couples.

Attorneys general from six Republican-led states sued the Biden administration last month in an effort to block its plan, but their lawsuit was thrown out for lack of legal standing.

According to CNBC, the 8th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals paused Biden's student debt cancellation Friday, while the GOP-led states' appeal plays out.

"What we see this administration do is throw money at every problem and refuse to solve and address the underlying problem," Steil said. "The underlying problem is the skyrocketing cost of tuition. In particular, we need to hold college administrators accountable. We can do that by actually addressing the continuous subsidization of higher education by the federal government."

When asked how Republicans will turn things around if they regain majorities in the November midterm elections, Steil said there were a few ways.

"Number one, we've got to stop the new spending that continues to come out of Washington under one-party Democratic control," he said. "Two, we've got to unleash American energy. Starting day one of the Biden administration, when they killed the Keystone Pipeline, they declared war on domestic production of energy. We need to reverse that and produce energy here in the United States of America.

"And third, we still have pandemic-era policies that are allowing people to find themselves on the sidelines. We've got to make sure we're encouraging folks to come back to work, getting everybody back into the workforce."

"If we do those three things, we have an opportunity to lower the cost that is clobbering Americans when they're at the grocery store, when they're at the gas pump, when they're out to buy the things that their families need."

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!