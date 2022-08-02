Rep. Bryan Steil to Newsmax: Manchin-Backed Bill Will 'Clobber' Families

The Democrats' Inflation Reduction Act, which now has the backing of Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., is a "terrible bill" that will raise taxes and "clobber American families that are already struggling," Rep. Bryan Steil, R-Wis., told Newsmax.

"We've got to remember this is coming from the Democratic one-party rule that told us reckless spending wouldn't cause inflation," Steil told Tuesday's "National Report." "Now what they want to do is double down on their reckless policy."

And, as a result, "it's going to force us into a recession," Steil said. "The evidence continues to come out that these folks that want to redefine what a recession is now want to redefine what lowering inflation is. It's the reason Democrats need to be taken out of power in November."

Meanwhile, Sen. Kyrsten Sinema, D-Ariz., will also have to vote for the bill so Democrats can push it through, but she and Manchin were both holdouts on President Joe Biden's Build Back Better legislation, and Steil said he questions the wisdom of his party placing its bets on just Manchin and Sinema.

"We've got to remember that both of these two Democrats were more than happy to spend $1.9 trillion at the start of the Biden administration," Steil said. "That set the fire of inflation that we're still suffering under, so I remain very concerned that at any moment, Sinema or Manchin may change their tune and may add more fuel to the fire, and we're going to see that Democratic one-party control in Washington continues to recklessly spend money."

Steil further commented on House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's visit in Taiwan and said, while she does have every authority to make a visit a democracy that deserves U.S. support, her trip is a distraction from the struggling American economy.

"The bills they bring up before the House of Representatives time after time have nothing to do with runaway inflation, nothing to unleash American energy, and nothing to address the crime crisis playing out," Steil added.

However, "Communist China should not threaten any American citizen, including and in particular, elected representatives of the United States government," he concluded.

