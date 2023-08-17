Rep. Steil to Newsmax: Americans Paying for Biden's Economic Policies

Rep. Bryan Steil, R-Wis., told Newsmax on Thursday that "the American people are paying the penalty" for President Joe Biden's "absolutely terrible economic policies."

Steil said on "American Agenda" that "People are incredibly frustrated that you can't afford the things that their families need. The Biden administration has made everything more expensive than a year ago when they passed the Inflation Reduction Act."

The congressman added, "Matters were made worse [when] instead of helping American families, what the Biden administration really did was throttled growth in the United States of America. [It did so] by passing taxes on energy companies, which American families are paying at the pump, taxing American manufacturers, and instead spending billions and billions of dollars on Green New Deal ideas that ultimately have led to spending going to countries like China, South Korea, and Japan."

Steil said, "It's literally the exact opposite of what the administration should do, and the American people are paying the penalty for absolutely terrible economic policies from the Biden administration."

When asked what Biden should be doing instead, the congressman said, "We should be unleashing American energy. This is the administration that on Day One killed the Keystone XL pipeline. Instead we should be investing in domestic energy production. We should be helping get people back to work.

"This is an administration that literally paid people not to work after the pandemic, and we need to secure the U.S.-Mexico border and this administration refuses to do that. Literally everything this administration is doing is taking the United States of America in the wrong direction."

