Rep. Steil to Newsmax: Biden 'Disconnected' From Reality With Inflation

The Biden administration is "disconnected from the reality on the ground" when it comes to inflation, as prices are climbing nationwide because of the spending in Washington D.C. and the "horrific policies" that are in play, Rep. Bryan Steil said on Newsmax Friday.

"We've created a disaster in Washington, and it's going to take a ton of work to unwind this and get inflation under control," the Wisconsin Republican commented in an interview on Newsmax's "National Report."

"People's wages are not keeping up with the inflation rate, which means every American is paying a tax because of runaway spending and horrific policies of the Biden administration."

Steil said he spent the day Thursday in his district collecting signatures for his ballot effort in November's election and heard from constituents, both Democrat and Republican, who were angry over rising gas prices and who blame President Joe Biden's administration for the price surge.

"We've got to be producing oil and gas here in the United States for two reasons," Steil said. "One, to lower the price so people aren't getting clobbered in the pocketbook and two, for national security. We can't continue to allow the United States to be dependent and foreign countries like Russia or Iran for oil supplies, and we need to support our allies in western Europe."

But in November, said Steil, Republicans will "sock it to" Biden by retaking the House and "retiring" Speaker Nancy Pelosi.

It is also "ridiculous" for Biden to blame rising inflation and gas prices on Russian President Vladimir Putin and the war in Ukraine, said Steil.

"This administration and Joe Biden continue to sell excuses," he said. "No one's buying it, but everybody's paying for their reckless spending and reckless policies. It's absolutely the opposite of what we should be doing. We've got to get spending under control. We've got to rein in the federal reserve. We've got to tackle inflation. We've got to start producing oil and gas here in the United States, and yet we have an administration that's trying to sell excuses. Nobody's buying it. Everybody is paying the price for it."

Steil also responded to a recent Gallup poll where almost 60% say they worry a great deal about the inflation, while 7% said they're not worried at all

"You'd almost think 7% of the people work for the federal government, work for Joe Biden pushing his radical agenda," said Steil.

"Everybody I'm talking to in the state of Wisconsin and across the country is feeling it in their pocketbook. They feel like they're getting punched in the face every time they go to the grocery store. They go buy a used or a new car. It is horrific what's happening to working families here in America. We've got to get our spending and control in Washington, D.C., turn around our energy policies, and get our way of life back after two crazy and difficult years."

Note: See Newsmax TV now carried in more than 100 million U.S. homes, on DirecTV Ch. 349, Dish Network Ch. 216, Xfinity Ch. 1115, Spectrum, U-verse Ch. 1220, FiOS Ch. 615, Frontier Ch. 115, Optimum Ch. 102, Cox cable, Suddenlink Ch. 102, Mediacom Ch. 277, AT&T TV Ch 349, FUBO and major OTT platforms like Roku, YouTube, Xumo, Pluto and most smart TV's including Samsung+, Sony, LG, Vizio and more – Find All Systems that Carry Newsmax – Click Here