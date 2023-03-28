Rep. Steil to Newsmax: House Deserves Answers From Bragg

Rep. Bryan Steil, R-Wis., said he and other House Republicans want Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg to testify about his investigation into former President Donald Trump so they can ask him if there's a "federal connection" to the probe.

"We'd like him to come in, there's a direct federal nexus and federal connection to exactly what's playing out here," Steil said Tuesday on Newsmax's "John Bachman Now."

"We need to know the answers to a handful of questions. One: is federal money that was purposed and given to the district attorney's office for the purpose of actually establishing public safety used for purposes other than that, in particular, a political investigation?

"Two: is the district attorney coordinating with federal agencies, and particularly the United States Department of Justice?"

Steil said the third question is whether Bragg is attempting to perform the federal government’s role of enforcing federal election law.

"I think we in the House of Representatives deserve to know the answers," Steil said. "I think the American people deserve to know the answers as well."