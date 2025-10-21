Rep. Steil to Newsmax: Dems 'Keeping the Federal Govt Closed'

Rep. Bryan Steil, chair of the House Administration Committee, told Newsmax on Tuesday that Democrats are "keeping the federal government closed," placing blame on them as a funding standoff drags on.

In an interview on Newsmax's "National Report," the Wisconsin Republican argued Republicans are "voting to reopen the government" and ensure troops are paid, while Democrats are "putting politics in front of people."

He repeatedly labeled the lapse in funding a "Chuck Schumer shutdown," and said he would support moving forward with any plan that can clear the 60-vote threshold in the Senate.

Steil said Senate Democrats are being driven by the "radical left," pointing to recent protests, and contended that a "clean" continuing resolution has historically drawn bipartisan support.

"If there are 60 votes to reopen the government, if we have a small number of Democrats who are willing to stand up and put people over politics, I’m ready to go back and support that," Steil said.

He faulted Democrats for rejecting what he characterized as a straightforward extension of current funding and said he remains "only slightly optimistic" the Senate will change course.

Steil also echoed President Donald Trump's contention that Democrats are animated by "Trump derangement syndrome," saying that if Trump claimed "the sun will rise in the East," they would say otherwise.

He argued that their position on a clean CR is political, not policy-based.

Steil said the "ball is in the court of Senate Democrats" and suggested that if a handful of them broke ranks, the government could reopen promptly.

