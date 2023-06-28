×
Tags: bryan steil | bidenomics | economy | inflation

Rep. Steil to Newsmax: People Aren't Buying 'Bidenomics'

By    |   Wednesday, 28 June 2023 09:10 PM EDT

President Joe Biden is trying to sell his economic plan to the American people, but they fooled by it, Rep. Bryan Steil, R-Wis., told Newsmax on Wednesday.

"Biden is on the road trying to sell his economic plan, but nobody's buying it because they can't afford it," Steil said during his appearance on "The Record with Greta Van Susteren."

"We got to remember under this administration, everything's 15% more expensive than it was before [Biden] came to office," Steil said. "Why is that? Because coming out of the pandemic, in a period of time when we should have been ripping the band-aid off of all the COVID-era policies, this administration pumped $1.9 trillion into the economy."

"In an economy that was restricted on the supply side, he's pumping in on the demand side. That drove costs higher. He's driving forward with an aggressive regulatory burden," the congressman continued. "He started his administration by killing the Keystone Pipeline; going to war on energy — a key driver of inflation.

"What we ultimately need to do is reverse course on the Biden policies and get him out of office in 2024."

