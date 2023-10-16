Rep. Steil to Newsmax: Biden Admin Apologizes for Iran

Hamas planned the surprise Oct. 7 terrorist attacks on Israel with the assistance of Iran, The Wall Street Journal recently reported, a state sponsor of terrorism — one the Biden administration apologizes for.

When asked about the report, Secretary of State Antony Blinken and President Joe Biden said there was no evidence of Iran's involvement in the attacks that have killed 1,400 Israelis and 30 Americans.

"The Biden administration continues to apologize for what the Iranian regime is doing," Rep. Bryan Steil, R-Wis., said Monday on Newsmax's "Newsline." "We know the Iranian regime is the leading state sponsor of terrorism and is providing funds and resources to both Hamas and Hezbollah. We do know that it is the Iranian resources that are being utilized.

"This is the administration that allowed Iran to have access to $6 billion. They looked the other way, as relates to oil sanctions, and they continue to apologize for the actions of the Iranian regime rather than standing strong against the fact that Iran continues to be the state sponsor of terrorism across the globe."

Steil lamented a lack of American leadership.

"It is such a frustrating moment to have such a weak leader for the United States of America," he said. "This is a moment in time for us in the United States to stand with our ally Israel as they take out the terrorists that conducted this horrific action upon Israel.

"We need to stand strong with Israel. We need to make sure that they have the resources they need, and they need to ultimately remove the terrorist threats that remain on their borders.

As for the race for House speaker race, Steil said he supports Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio. A floor vote is expected Tuesday after former speaker Kevin McCarthy was removed.

"I think he has a great opportunity here to unite the Republican conference," Steil said. "If it were united, we have the true opportunity to push back and hold the Biden administration accountable — work to secure the border, get our spending in check, and stand with our ally.

"If we are unable to become united, that strengthens President Biden's hand. I think it's essential that we become united and at least support Jim Jordan for speaker."

