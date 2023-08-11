×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: brumley | louisiana | motto | patriotism

Brumley to Newsmax: Motto Will Be in Louisiana Classes

By    |   Friday, 11 August 2023 11:55 AM EDT

Dr. Cade Brumley, Louisiana’s superintendent of education, told Newsmax that a new law mandating “In God We Trust” be displayed in every classroom in the state is an exercise in patriotism and religious freedom.

Brumley made his remarks Friday on “National Report.”

“Look, the National Opinion Research Center just released a study and it said that in 1998, 70% of Americans believed patriotism was very important,” he said. “Move forward 25 years they just released the same report. It says about 38% of Americans think patriotism is very important, and it's even more concerning with individuals under 30, where that number is around 23%.

“So put that in perspective. Only about one-third of Americans believe that patriotism is very important. And so, our legislature took action and essentially decided to place ‘In God We Trust' in classrooms across our state.

“That particular bill passed 98-44 in our House and unanimously in our Senate.”

Brumley was asked about the ACLU denouncing the law, saying that parents, not school officials, should be responsible for shaping their children's religious education.

Brumley said: “Well first of all, the parent is the first teacher of the child without a doubt. But at the same time what's great about our country is we're supposed to have religious freedom without persecution. We’re supposed to have freedom of speech.

“Hopefully it will cause our students to just take time and pause, reflect on the values that bring us all together, the things that we have in common, and for those things for which we should be very thankful,” he said.

“It does not recognize one particular religion over another. It is just recognition that 'In God We Trust' is our national motto. Values in this country matter. And it's an attempt by our legislature, much like in the fifties, when there needed to be patriotism to defeat communism, that American values still matter in an exceptional country.”

© 2023 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsmax-Tv
Dr. Cade Brumley, Louisiana's superintendent of education, told Newsmax that a new law mandating "In God We Trust" be displayed in every classroom in the state is an exercise in patriotism and religious freedom. Brumley made his remarks Friday on "National Report."
brumley, louisiana, motto, patriotism
321
2023-55-11
Friday, 11 August 2023 11:55 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved