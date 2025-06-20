Ex-Trump Aide to Newsmax: Trump Stands for Common Sense

On Thursday, President Donald Trump chose Juneteenth to post his belief that some Americans have too many paid days off from work.

A longtime adviser to Trump, Bruce LeVell, told Newsmax on Friday that regardless of his own opinions he stands with the president on "good, common-sense things for all Americans."

"I've been celebrating Juneteenth as long as I can remember. We acknowledge it no matter if it's a holiday or if it's not. We know what happened historically in 1866, when for two years that slavery was still going on. But let me tell you, every day in Atlanta, Georgia, I put a key in the door as 31 years of business.

"For my wife and I, every day for me is Juneteenth. That the fact that a successful Black business owner can put a key in the door and be profitable and keep trucking," LeVell said on "Finnerty."

Michaelah Montgomery, CEO of Conserve the Culture, a nonprofit that is "dedicated to preserving American democratic principles and promoting an educated vote based on facts," according to its website, joined the conversation and took issue with some media pundits who have called the president a racist.

"I think the way that the left has been able to paint Trump as a racist needs to be studied, because prior to him running for public office, that was never the sentiment surrounding him.

"And as somebody who Trump personally invited to his home, along with 15 of her other Black friends who he sat with personally for four hours, I can give my personal testimony that there's nothing racist about this man."

