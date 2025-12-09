Bruce Blakeman to Newsmax: I'm Running Against Hochul, Not Stefanik

Nassau County Executive Bruce Blakeman appeared on Newsmax's "National Report" Tuesday after releasing a campaign video confirming he is entering the race for New York governor.

His announcement sets up a potential Republican primary clash with Rep. Elise Stefanik as both seek to unseat Gov. Kathy Hochul.

Blakeman argued that his recent reelection win in Nassau County, where he said Democrats outnumber Republicans, shows he can compete statewide.

"Everybody wants the same thing. They want safe neighborhoods and they want low taxes. They want economic development. They want jobs. They want prosperity. They want a better place to live for their kids and their grandkids. I'm the guy that can do that," Blakeman said.

Asked about Stefanik's criticism that he has "no shot" and is driven by ego, Blakeman said he is focused on defeating Hochul, not attacking Stefanik, and emphasized his executive experience running a large county government and budget.

The interview also addressed a Hochul campaign-style video targeting Blakeman and tying him to President Donald Trump, including on tariffs and comments about citizen militias.

Blakeman said he has not "run away" from Trump, called him the most effective president in his lifetime, and said he would welcome Trump's endorsement while continuing outreach to a broad coalition of voters.

Pressed on New York City politics, Blakeman said he would oppose any tax increases pushed by Mayor-elect Zohran Mamdani and suggested the state could intervene if city leadership fails to enforce the law, including deploying state resources such as the state police to support public safety.

GET TODAY NEWSMAX+:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America with more than 30 million people watching!

Reuters Institute reports NEWSMAX is one of the top news brands in the U.S.

You need to watch NEWSMAX today.

Get it with great shows from Rob Schmitt, Greta Van Susteren, Greg Kelly, Carl Higbie, Rob Finnerty – and many more!

Find the NEWSMAX channel on your cable system – Go Here Now

BEST OFFER:

Sign up for NEWSMAX+ and get NEWSMAX, our streaming channel NEWSMAX2 and our military channel World at War.

Find hundreds of shows, movies and specials.

Even get Jon Voight's special series and President Trump's comedy programs and much more!

Watch NEWSMAX+ on your smartphone or home TV app.

Watch NEWSMAX anytime, anywhere!

Start your FREE trial now: NewsmaxPlus.com

Related Stories:

1234569

1237059