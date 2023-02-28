Rep. Babin to Newsmax: Biden Admin Conspired to Keep COVID Origin Secret

U.S. Rep. Brian Babin, R-Texas, told Newsmax on Tuesday a conspiracy across the Biden administration kept the true origin of the coronavirus pandemic a secret from the American public.

The Department of Energy is now saying new intelligence shows the pandemic was most likely caused by a lab leak in Wuhan, China, and not at a wet market, something long believed by many Americans but considered a conspiracy theory, even by U.S. public health leaders such as Dr. Anthony Fauci.

The FBI was the first federal agency to determine — with "moderate confidence" — the most likely origin of COVID-19 was through a leak at the Wuhan Institute of Virology.

“I think this administration, from the president all the way down to the CDC, they had an agenda and that did not include this was a lab leak,” Babin told “American Agenda.” “They wanted us to believe that this was a wet market. The Department of Energy now has confirmed what most Republicans and other Americans have known for years. And that is that COVID was leaked from a lab in China.”

Babin castigated left-wing companies that tried to censor conservative viewpoints on the lab leak. He mentioned the Global Disinformation Index, which he said and other reports confirmed has been funded by the Biden administration’s State Department with a goal of pressuring advertisers to punish websites that promoted the lab leak theory.

“The truth is consistently labeled a conspiracy and I'll tell you it's a disgrace,” Babin said. “The American people cannot get the truth out of their own government because they are funding an operation like the Global Disinformation Index. And that’s not the only entity that has been covering this thing up.”

Babin, a member of the House Committee on Transportation and Infrastructure, also commented on the situation in East Palestine, Ohio, the site of a Feb. 3 train derailment and fire that led to toxic chemicals being released into the environment. The Ohio Department of Health has set up a clinic there to treat residents suffering from health issues related to the accident.

“Under Mr. [Transportation Secretary Pete] Buttigieg’s supervision, our transportation industry has been in complete disarray,” Babin said. “We have seen it for 24-plus months. We have had flight delays, cancelations, this horrible train derailment, supply chain delays. Car prices rocketing, gas prices surging, wasteful spending on green projects, and it took the man [Buttigieg] nearly three weeks to get to that area there in East Palestine.”

