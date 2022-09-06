John Browne to Newsmax: British PM Similar to Margaret Thatcher

Former British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher adviser John Browne told Newsmax Tuesday that newly elected conservative Prime Minister Elizabeth Truss is similar to his old boss.

"I've actually known 13 of the past 15 members of prime ministers, but I've never met Elizabeth Truss. From what I gather, and seeing her on television, and listening to speeches, and things like that, I think in a strange way, she's very similar to Margaret Thatcher," Browne said during "National Report" Tuesday. "[She has] a middle-class background. Not a great natural speaker, but I think will improve greatly with the experience and practice."

A conservative, Truss, 47, won the prime minister election among members of the conservative party Tuesday, replacing fellow conservative Boris Johnson, who resigned the position two months ago amid several political scandals.

She officially took office following a meeting with Queen Elizabeth II at Balmoral Castle in Scotland, The Associated Press reported.

"Ms. Truss accepted Her Majesty's offer and kissed hands upon her appointment as prime minister and first lord of the Treasury," Buckingham Palace told Reuters Tuesday.

Browne said that Truss is "very tough" on finance and defense, especially regarding China and Russia, and is "very good on foreign affairs."

"She's been foreign secretary, and what's most important, she's had experience of negotiating the Brexit treaty, which is still a problem, the leftovers, and that is most important. I just hope that backbench members of Parliament will give her more of a chance than they did Margaret Thatcher."

According to the AP report, Truss is facing pressure to ease soaring prices, labor unrest, and delayed care offered by the nation's health system.

She must also deal with the energy uncertainty Europe is experiencing due to Russia's invasion of Ukraine earlier this year, which is increasing energy bills that are closing businesses and risking the nation's poorest with heat insecurity this winter, according to the report.

Browne said that he hopes rumors of a planned "no confidence" vote in 2023 are not true, and that she will be given a chance to deal with the issues facing the citizens.

"I think already one is seeing rumors that people are trying to hatchet her by issuing a vote of no confidence, or instigating a vote of no confidence, in early 2023," he said. "I think that would be disastrous because there's nothing that hurts a party at elections more than being split."

Browne said that while Truss will likely "make great efforts" to work positively with President Joe Biden, there are several issues that could cool relations with the United States during her tenure.

"Naturally she is strong on China, whereas President Biden is in the financial pocket of China," he said. "She's strong on Russia and Ukraine, and she's strong on finance, and these things are not Biden's track at all.

"He's weak on Brexit. He didn't even want Britain to have its freedom from the socialist European Union, and so there's going to be areas of problems, but I think she is skilled enough, and will be, and experienced in the foreign office, to smooth over those difficulties."

