Mo Brooks to Newsmax TV: Liz Cheney Has an Uphill Climb Going Forward

Certainly, Rep. Liz Cheney, the Wyoming Republican, "has an uphill climb, but that's something she needs to focus on, not me. It'll be up to the Wyoming voters to decide whether to continue her in the United States Congress or to terminate her employment come 2022," Rep. Mo Brooks, R-Ala., told Newsmax TV on Wednesday.

House Republicans ousted Cheney from her leadership post Wednesday because she continued to challenge former president Donald Trump.

Brooks said on "Cortes & Pellegrino" that "on the Republican side, we're happy to have half of this ordeal behind us; we really want to focus on what is happening around the country, and for that matter, around the world and right now."

However, at the moment he added, "people are focused on who's going to be the next chairman of the GOP conference."

He believes that the GOP should be more focused on the issues at hand and select Cheney’s replacement as soon as possible.

"We've got major issues out there including the lack of gasoline in many parts of the Southeast and Eastern states, we've got a horribly porous Southern border that is catastrophic. You've got an inflation report that came in. That's the worst in over a decade at 8 tenths of a percent inflation for one month. If that is a signal of what's coming down the future, then we're going to be in a world of trouble," he said.

Brooks says he will support whoever is selected for Cheney’s former position.

"I like whoever I'm going to be working with the winner and the loser, and I don't want either of them to take offense to how I vote, but I'll tell the people of the United States of America and the people of Alabama that I'm going to vote for the person who I believe is the most conservative option," he declared.

As for Cheney, he said, "she's going to have to worry about representing the interests of her state, Wyoming, as she tries to promote not only Wyoming but also the United States of America where the votes that she casts and the positions that she takes," will make or break her.

