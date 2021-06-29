Rep. Mo Brooks to Newsmax: Justice 'Inequality' Exists Between Jan. 6 Rioters, BLM, Antifa

Rep. Mo Brooks, R-Ala., said Tuesday that there is an “inequality” of justice being metered out between those who rioted at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6 and the riots throughout the summer by Black Lives Matter and antifa.

“The overall impression is the appearance that we're not applying justice equally,” Brooks said on “Stinchfield.” “To the rioters in the Capitol versus those who have done so many other, more damaging things, in various parts of the United States of America. I must confess, though I share your fear that there is unequal justice. Time will tell whether that's the case, (but) it sure seems like it.”

The U.S. Department of Justice announced earlier this week that there have been 500 arrests so far related to the riot at the Capitol on Jan. 6 following a rally for former President Donald Trump.

An estimated 10,000 people marched to the federal building while a joint session of Congress led by then Vice President Mike Pence was overseeing the final tabulation of the Electoral College vote, giving Democrat Joe Biden the White House.

Approximately 800 of the protestors stormed the building to disrupt the proceedings and five people ended up dead including Capitol Police Officer Brian Sicknick, who died of two strokes after being hit by pepper spray, and civilian Ashli Babbitt, 35, who was shot by a yet unidentified Capitol Police Officer.

Three others died of natural causes during the riot, including one person who died of an overdose, according to the District of Columbia Medical Examiner.

Senate Republicans blocked the creation of a bipartisan commission to investigate the events of that day.

Calling the riot an “act of domestic terrorism,” House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., introduced a resolution Monday that would create a 13-member “select committee” to investigate the incident and report back to Congress.

“Sadly, as of last week, there remains no prospect for additional votes from Republican Senators to create the National Commission to Investigate the Jan. 6 attack on the United States Capitol Complex, Pelosi said in a statement Monday. “Jan. 6 was one of the darkest days in our nation’s history. It is imperative that we establish the truth of that day and ensure such an attack cannot again happen,” Pelosi said.

Brooks said there are plenty of law enforcement organizations currently investigating the riot and that the committee she is proposing is “laughable,” and being done strictly for “hyper-partisan gain in the 2022 elections.”

“(The) bottom line is that we have had plenty of investigations ongoing about what happened on Jan. 6 and why,” Brooks said. “Those investigations are ongoing, and at some point, we'll have a revelation when this litigation comes to a conclusion that well establishes what happened and why.”

Brooks said that each case should be considered on its merits, and that those who broke laws should be prosecuted, but the same standard of justice applying to the Jan. 6 rioters should also be applied to the rioters during the summer that followed the murder of George Floyd by police in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

Those riots, involving the activist groups BLM and antifa, killed more than 30 people in several cities throughout the country and caused billions of dollars in damage where they took place.

“Lady justice believes in everybody being treated the same,” Brooks said. “The people who engaged in violence at the United States Capitol ought to be prosecuted to the same degree as those who have engaged, on behalf of Black Lives Matter or antifa, in riots and arson, and attacks on human beings in various cities around the United States.”

