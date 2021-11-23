Rep. Mo Brooks to Newsmax: WH Has 'No Concept' of How Free Enterprise Works

Rep Mo Brooks, R-Ala., told Newsmax Monday that President Joe Biden’s White House has “no concept” of the way the free enterprise system works by putting policies in place that hurt those that are creating jobs in the country.

“These people in the White House, for whatever reason, they have no concept of how a free enterprise economy is supposed to work,” Brooks said during “Cortes & Pelligrino” Monday. “But that should surprise no one given that they're socialists.”

Brooks said the administration is planning on blaming job creators and businesses for the rapidly increasing inflation this year, when it is the administration that is raising costs of doing business that is the real culprit.

“That's a real head scratcher when he's going to blame the businesses as he increases their cost of doing business, which in turn is going to drive up the cost of whatever it is produced by those businesses,” Brooks said. “It might be the cost of gasoline. It might be the cost of natural gas, which is going to be necessary to heat our homes this winter. It might be the cost of products that you find at your retail stores.”

He said that the almost $2 trillion “Build Back Better” plan the Democrats are pushing through Congress is going to end up devaluing the dollar, driving American consumers to cheaper foreign products.

“They're paying for it by using the federal government at the point of a gun, taking money from individuals, and from businesses who have earned it,” he said. “That's not a good thing. But to the extent that there is a deficit and debt associated with this particular legislation, you've seen the estimates and they are all over the map. That's going to decrease the value of America's currency, the dollar, which in turn has an inflationary impact.”

The plan passed the House last week and now moves on to the Senate where all 48 Democrats and two independents must support the measure for Vice President Kamala Harris to cast the tie-breaking vote for it to pass and go to Biden to be signed.

Estimates from various organizations, from the Congressional Budget Office to the Warton Business School at the University of Pennsylvania estimate the bill’s budgetary impact to be between $2-5 trillion during the next decade.

The bill includes social spending on expanding health care, parental leave, and several components to battle climate change.

