Brookhaven Official to Newsmax: NYC Statues Welcome Here

By    |   Thursday, 21 September 2023 11:41 AM EDT

The longtime town supervisor of Brookhaven, New York, told Newsmax on Thursday that the residents of the Suffolk County enclave would gladly take the statues being considered for removal from New York City, saying, "We think a little bit differently."

Edward Romaine joined "National Report" to say his town proudly remembers "our history" and the people and events that shaped it.

Romaine was responding to a proposal by New York City lawmakers to remove statues and artwork of George Washington, Thomas Jefferson, and Christopher Columbus, among others, over the controversies that are now attached to them, namely slavery.

"In their time, they were giants and leaders and helped form our history," Romaine said of Founding Fathers. "All of us are imperfect, but we certainly remember history. And they're part of it, and we welcome their statues in our town."

Romaine sent a letter to New York City Eric Adams this week, offering to pay for moving the statues to Brookhaven, about 70 miles east of the city on Long Island.

"The feedback has been tremendous," Romaine said of reaction from Brookhaven residents. "Most people understand that we should not try to censure history, try to change it after the fact. Try to pretend that these people did not exist. They did exist.

"Judging them through the eyes of the 21st century from people that lived 250 years ago, in Columbus' case more than 500 years ago, it's the wrong way to judge it.

"Think of their accomplishments that they did achieve on behalf of this country. So we are prepared to remember our history and remember the men and women that helped create our history."

Romaine said what's happening in NYC in unbelievable.

"I don't know what they're thinking," he said of New York lawmakers. "They have other issues."

