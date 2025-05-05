WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: brooke rollins | elon musk | usda | doge | spending cuts | historic

Agriculture Sec Rollins to Newsmax: DOGE's Work Historic

By    |   Monday, 05 May 2025 08:48 PM EDT

Agriculture Secretary Brooke Rollins told Newsmax on Monday that the Department of Government Efficiency's efforts, led by Elon Musk, to streamline the federal government by eliminating waste and fraud have been "historic and unprecedented."

Federal government expenditures declined 5.1% for the first quarter of this year, and DOGE reported April 29 that in the previous three weeks, the Department of Agriculture terminated 420 grants totaling $2.5 billion, resulting in $2.3 billion in savings.

Included in those grants were $150,000 for "gender lensed curricula designed to be transdisciplinary in the food, agriculture, natural resources and human sciences"; $100,000 for "climate resilience and sustainable agriculture in Ghana"; and $361,000 for "gender nonconforming, nonbinary, two-spirit" Black, Indigenous, and people of color farmers in New York.

"The president's resolute, convicted sort of 'all in' is how we realign the government to better serve the people," Rollins told "Rob Schmitt Tonight" from outside the White House.

"In fact, the federal government had gotten so out of control over so many years under both Republicans and Democrats, frankly. So, to see the effort, the work on behalf of all Americans by our entire Cabinet … talking about, each of us one by one, what we're doing to right-size government, to realign government and to restructure the administrative state to again serve the people versus the people serving the government.

"So, at USDA, we've certainly done that from Day 1. I will forever be grateful to Elon Musk and the DOGE team. They're not going anywhere. They're here for the long haul with us. But I think what we've been able to accomplish in [these] first 100 days [of President Donald Trump's second term] has really been historic and unprecedented. It is a lot of work and hard, but it's so good," Rollins said.

Monday, 05 May 2025 08:48 PM
