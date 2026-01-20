Brooke Rollins to Newsmax: Trump Year 1 'Win After Win After Win'

President Donald Trump's first year back in office has delivered historic gains marked by economic strength, renewed security, and a return to America First policies, Agriculture Secretary Brooke Rollins said Tuesday.

"It has been a remarkable year," Rollins told Newsmax's "Rob Schmitt Tonight."

"You think about one year ago today: We were sitting at the Capitol; the president was getting sworn in," she said.

"He talked about strength and security and prosperity and winning for America again. And I believe perhaps in history there will never be another year like we've had this last year."

Rollins credited the administration with driving down inflation, securing the southern border, and helping resolve conflicts overseas, while also delivering tangible results for farmers and rural communities.

"For farmers, for making America healthy again, getting real food back into families' dinner plates, seeing the tax cuts, the largest investment in rural America, 24 new trade deals — it's just win after win after win," she said.

The agriculture secretary highlighted what the administration dubbed "Liberation Day" in April, when Trump announced a sweeping shift in U.S. trade policy.

"No longer were we going to bow at the altar of other countries' tariff regimes," she said. "Instead, it was going to be America First."

Rollins said previous policies left U.S. exports facing average tariffs of 15% abroad while America charged just 5% in return — a disparity she said hollowed out cities, shuttered factories, and made it harder for farmers to earn a living.

"The world kind of laughed at [Trump], and the mainstream media lit themselves on fire, saying the end of the world was going to happen," Rollins said.

"And in fact, it's been the opposite."

She pointed to economic growth as proof, citing Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent's remarks that 5% gross domestic product growth is unprecedented in the modern era — with potential for even more upside as taxes are cut and regulations rolled back.

"To think that we may even go higher than that as we're cutting taxes, as we're getting government off the back of the average American — it is truly a golden age," Rollins said.

