Brooke Rollins to Newsmax: Trade Plan Will Reshape Global Economy

As global markets slide and China warns nations not to side with the United States, Agriculture Secretary Brooke Rollins told Newsmax on Monday that President Donald Trump's economic vision is on track to realign the global economy around American interests.

Rollins reaffirmed Trump's commitment to using tariffs, tax cuts, and deregulation to shift the global economic order in favor of the United States, even as markets reacted to growing tensions with China.

"You know, it is the president's vision of using tariffs and trade, as well as tax cuts and deregulation, to ensure that we are realigning the world economy around putting America first," Rollins said in an interview on "Rob Schmitt Tonight."

Her comments came as China issued fresh warnings to its trading partners, urging them not to align with Washington in its ongoing trade disputes. The move marks another chapter in Beijing's effort to counter Trump's aggressive trade policy and pressure campaign.

Rollins, who also serves as founder of the America First Policy Institute, said the administration remains confident in its strategy despite market volatility and global unease.

"We are the world's superpower. It is time to act like it," she said. "For decades, our farmers and ranchers, our manufacturers have been put in the back seat. And finally, someone is standing up and saying, 'No more.'"

She added that the president's focus on bringing manufacturing back to the U.S. and prioritizing American-made goods is already taking shape, even as financial markets react to the uncertainty.

"As the markets adjust, as we continue working alongside a lot of really great partners around the world, ensuring that China and we, as we continue our discussions, continue in a positive, productive way, the markets will continue to react," Rollins said.

"But the president, again, is unequivocal in his support for American-made products and moving, reshoring the manufacturing, etc., back to America," she continued. "And I have full faith in his ability to do just that, as do the American people."

Rollins suggested the public will soon begin to see tangible results from Trump's policies.

"We will continue forward," she said. "And I think in the coming weeks, you'll begin to see this firsthand in everything we do and the output that we have."

The Trump administration has defended its use of tariffs, arguing that the strategy is necessary to protect American jobs and industries that have been long impacted by foreign competition, particularly from China. The White House has maintained that short-term economic turbulence is a price worth paying to secure long-term growth rooted in American self-reliance.

