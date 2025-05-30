Brooke Goldstein to Newsmax: Trump to Make Colleges Accountable

The Trump administration is engaged in a legal battle with universities over their ability to admit foreign students. Brooke Goldstein, executive director at the Lawfare Project, told Newsmax on Friday that the federal government is trying to return "accountability" to the foreign student exchange program in the U.S.

Host Rob Finnerty asked Goldstein if there should be cap on what percentage of foreign students should be permitted on U.S. college campuses.

"I don't know. But the problem is you have schools like Northwestern, for example, and other schools that are opening campuses in Qatar. We're sending students over to Qatar," Goldstein said during an appearance on "Finnerty."

"They're being indoctrinated in schools for journalism to a pro-Islamist, anti-American perspective. The entire exchange program has to be revamped, overhauled; and there has to be accountability.

"And the Department of Homeland Security and the State Department have broad discretionary powers to review who we bring into this country and also to see whether the schools are entitled to this program. It's a privilege, not a right.

"And if the schools are engaged in fraud, if the schools are allowing civil rights violations, if the schools are importing people who pose a national security threat and foment terrorism, then the student exchange program can be revoked."

GET TODAY NEWSMAX+:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America with more than 30 million people watching!

Reuters Institute reports NEWSMAX is one of the top news brands in the U.S.

You need to watch NEWSMAX today.

Get it with great shows from Rob Schmitt, Greta Van Susteren, Greg Kelly, Carl Higbie, Rob Finnerty – and many more!

Find the NEWSMAX channel on your cable system – Go Here Now

BEST OFFER:

Sign up for NEWSMAX+ and get NEWSMAX, our streaming channel NEWSMAX2 and our military channel World at War.

Find hundreds of shows, movies and specials.

Even get Jon Voight’s special series and President Trump’s comedy programs and much more!

Watch NEWSMAX+ on your smartphone or home TV app.

Watch NEWSMAX anytime, anywhere!

Start your FREE trial now: NewsmaxPlus.com