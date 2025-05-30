WATCH TV LIVE

Brooke Goldstein to Newsmax: Trump to Make Colleges Accountable

Friday, 30 May 2025 10:35 PM EDT

The Trump administration is engaged in a legal battle with universities over their ability to admit foreign students. Brooke Goldstein, executive director at the Lawfare Project, told Newsmax on Friday that the federal government is trying to return "accountability" to the foreign student exchange program in the U.S.

Host Rob Finnerty asked Goldstein if there should be cap on what percentage of foreign students should be permitted on U.S. college campuses.

"I don't know. But the problem is you have schools like Northwestern, for example, and other schools that are opening campuses in Qatar. We're sending students over to Qatar," Goldstein said during an appearance on "Finnerty."

"They're being indoctrinated in schools for journalism to a pro-Islamist, anti-American perspective. The entire exchange program has to be revamped, overhauled; and there has to be accountability.

"And the Department of Homeland Security and the State Department have broad discretionary powers to review who we bring into this country and also to see whether the schools are entitled to this program. It's a privilege, not a right.

"And if the schools are engaged in fraud, if the schools are allowing civil rights violations, if the schools are importing people who pose a national security threat and foment terrorism, then the student exchange program can be revoked."

Friday, 30 May 2025 10:35 PM
