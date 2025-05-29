Bitcoin's Brock Pierce to Newsmax: Industry Now Appreciated by WH

Bitcoin billionaire Brock Pierce told Newsmax on Thursday that the cryptocurrency industry finally has "tailwinds" with the support of the Trump administration, adding that the United States will dominate thanks to the support.

Pierce, president of the Bitcoin Foundation, joined "National Report" one day after Vice President JD Vance delivered the keynote address at the Bitcoin Conference in Las Vegas.

"We were an industry that was persecuted, vilified, sensationalized, choke-pointed, lawfare and everything else," Pierce said. "We finally have permission to build, and we've been doing extraordinary things despite the government headwinds. Now that we've got tailwinds, the winds at our back, the United States is clearly going to dominate this multitrillion-dollar industry."

Pierce said Vance, who in his speech said the industry now has an "ally in the White House," was the jolt of energy the industry has been craving.

"Now that we have a government and administration that is pro our future, that gets it, that takes the time to listen and learn and provide the necessary support, this community realizes the power it has, and it's going to be showing up at local elections all the way to national elections," Pierce said.

"And I think that was the message: Don't stop here; the battle's just begun. It isn't over yet. Don't become complacent. Keep flexing your muscles. And so I think Vice President Vance made it clear," added Pierce.

Further, Pierce said the bitcoin community finally feels "appreciated."

"I mean, for me having been from the first conference in this industry ever to be here and having the sitting, rather standing, vice president of the United States addressing us, followed by the mayor of New York City, Vivek Ramaswamy, Eric and Donald Trump [Jr.], all of it, it's like the difference between night and day. We are leaving as a community so optimistic about our future," Pierce said.

"And for us to feel permission to build greatness; I think as it was said for a lot of people, it reminded us of lessons from 1776, the things that made this country great, the ingenuity, the American people, the freedoms. And we're all leaving enthralled," he added.

GET TODAY NEWSMAX+:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America with more than 30 million people watching!

Reuters Institute reports NEWSMAX is one of the top news brands in the U.S.

You need to watch NEWSMAX today.

Get it with great shows from Rob Schmitt, Greta Van Susteren, Greg Kelly, Carl Higbie, Rob Finnerty – and many more!

Find the NEWSMAX channel on your cable system – Go Here Now

BEST OFFER:

Sign up for NEWSMAX+ and get NEWSMAX, our streaming channel NEWSMAX2 and our military channel World at War.

Find hundreds of shows, movies and specials. Even get Jon Voight's special series and President Trump's comedy programs and much more!

Watch NEWSMAX+ on your smartphone or home TV app. Watch NEWSMAX anytime, anywhere!

Start your FREE trial now: NewsmaxPlus.com