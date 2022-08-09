Andrew Neil to Newsmax: New York Times Must Stop Attacking Britain

Andrew Neil, chairman of The Spectator magazine, had some choice words for The New York Times last week, accusing the so-called "paper of record" of regularly depicting "Britain as a plague-ridden, poverty-stricken hellhole in terminal decline."

Neil brought that same penchant for bluntness to Tuesday's interview with Newsmax, while appearing on "John Bachman Now" with hosts John Bachman and Bianca de la Garza.

Regarding the Times' overseas journalism prowess, Neil says the paper's "coverage of Britain is about as accurate as its coverage of Stalinist Russia in the 1930s."

That's a reference to the Times allegedly portraying Soviet Union leader Joseph Stalin in a positive light nearly a century ago, before "5 million people starved to death in the Ukraine," says Neil.

"We're America's most important ally," Neil lamented to Newsmax, while also noting how Britain is the "second-most important member" of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO), and a prized member of the United Nations Security Council.

Neil even chastised the Times for failing to acknowledge that more Hollywood blockbusters are filmed in Great Britain than California.

As a clarification, Neil absolves the Times' London bureau for the paper's coverage against Britain.

"They're not the ones writing this garbage ... instead, we get obscure Marxist academics" writing attack pieces on Britain, says Neil. "Why would the New York Times use them? They still hate Britain for the Brexit vote to leave the European Union" in January 2020.

Regarding U.S. affairs, Neil was asked about the FBI's Monday raid on former President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida.

"It is unprecedented ... it is also astounding how everything in America is now being politicized," says Neil, while adding the Justice Department, FBI, Attorney General's office, and federal judges have seemingly become tools of political intimidation for the Democrats.

"We still don't know the real reason" of the Trump raid, says Neil, while denouncing the act of targeting political opponents as a "scary thing."

But "[the raid is likely] linked to the Jan. 6 investigation ... the [Democrats are] looking for documents that will implicate — they hope — the president from Jan. 6 [2021 at the Capitol). That's the only reason to send the FBI."

