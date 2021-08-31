Rep. Mast to Newsmax: Administration Has 'Doubled Down on Stupid' With Taliban

Rep. Brian Mast Tuesday lambasted the Biden administration for its ongoing actions with Afghanistan and the Taliban, telling Newsmax that American tax dollars will end up going to aid the new terrorist rulers because the president and the White House have "doubled down on stupid."

"They're going to seek to give the Taliban aid because that's going to be the government that they recognize," the Florida Republican, who lost both of his legs in an IED blast in Afghanistan while serving in the U.S. Army as a bomb disposal expert, told Newsmax's "John Bachman Now."

"This is another step in the process and an absolute stab in the back to every military veteran," Mast continued. "They're going to do what they're trying to do in other places, which is to give terrorists a seat at the table at a place like the United Nation, just like they're trying to do with the two-state solution with the Palestinians, just like they're trying to do with bringing up negotiations with Iran again, and how they're working that deal to get back into the Iran nuclear deal...that's what they're doing, and that's not hyperbole."

Meanwhile, the 13 members of the military who were killed last week at the Kabul airport had the commitment to hold the line against terrorism, and "represent who we are, as Americans," while President Joe Biden "represents weakness," said Mast.

"He represents being intimidated from the very beginning of this right up until the very last second," said Mast. "The other thing that he represents to everybody when, hey step out in front of the camera, whether it's Secretary Anthony Blinken, whether it's the president himself, whether it's others. They are stepping out to lie to the American people."

Mast also pointed out that many of the same people in the Biden administration also served under former President Barack Obama, and they're making the "absolute blunders" in the Middle East.

"Look at what they did with the Bergdahl trade, right?" he said. "Look at what they did with creating ISIS, essentially with the withdrawal from Iraq, look at each and every foreign policy blunder, and they brought in the exact same individuals that are now going off the old playbook that didn't work," said Mast.

The congressman also blasted Biden for his reaction to the families of the service members killed in Kabul, after The Washington Post's report about the tense meeting between the president and some of the parents, particularly when Biden recalled the death of his son Beau. This led Mark Schmitz, the father of late Marine Lance Cpl. Jared Schmitz, 20, to demand that the president learn more about the service members who were killed.

"How can the person that's supposed to wear the title of commander in chief that sent our service members into a situation created by his own hand to their deaths not go there in anything with other than a cloak of humility and accountability," said Mast. "It shows you yet again the hollow heart that goes along with his extremely hollow words and his extremely hollow head...I know he lost his son but that was to brain cancer, not because of a failure of leadership and you know, being put out basically for slaughter by our commanders. That did not happen to Beau Biden."

