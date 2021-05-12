Rep. Babin to Newsmax TV: Cheney Ousted for Not Delivering Unified Message

Rep. Brian Babin, R-Texas, told Newsmax TV that Rep. Liz Cheney was ousted from her position for not delivering a unified message.

Rep. Liz Cheney was the House Republican Conference Chair. Her position was responsible for messaging and managing leadership-driven floor debates. Babin told "Stinchfield" "She was our conference chair, and we have to be on the same page, and we cannot be out there creating risk in our party." Babin alluded to Cheney's criticism of former President Donald Trump and Cheney voting to impeach Trump following the Jan. 6 insurrection.

Babin had said, "we had given a second chance to Cheney. I'm not here to take away anything her personal beliefs. She is free to express herself in any way. The problem was, she was the one that was crafting the message."

Liz Cheney was elected as a representative of Wyoming in 2016. In 2018, Cheney was elected to Chair of the House Republican Conference. Cheney has been voted out of her position as Chair. Speculation persists that Elise Stefanik, a representative from New York, is the current frontrunner to take over the role.

